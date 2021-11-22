Reliance-Aramco no-deal is sign of the ESG times

MUMBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A Saudi plan from 2019 to invest $15 bln into the Indian company’s refining arm is being re-evaluated as Reliance’s green ambitions complicate matters for both sides. The impasse reflects the hectic pace of the energy transition, and the cheap capital available to fund it.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Reliance Industries said on Nov. 19 it would re-evaluate a planned investment by Saudi Aramco into its oil and chemicals business, more than two years after the deal was first announced. The decision was jointly agreed, the company added.

- The Indian conglomerate said in August 2019 it would sell 20% of the division to Aramco at a $75 billion valuation, including debt.

- "Due to (the) evolving nature of Reliance's business portfolio, Reliance and Saudi Aramco have mutually determined that it would be beneficial for both parties to re-evaluate the proposed investment in (the) O2C business in light of the changed context," Reliance said, referring to the unit by its abbreviation.

- The company will continue to be Aramco's preferred partner for private sector investments in India and it will collaborate with Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries, known as SABIC, for investments in Saudi Arabia, Reliance added.

- In October, Reliance shareholders voted to appoint Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director to the board.

