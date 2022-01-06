Reliance channels its name in 40-year bond

MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It sold the longest tenure paper by an Indian firm as part of a $4 bln deal, on the back of a big successful expansion into consumer businesses. Bagging cheap funding now looks smart. But as China’s tech upheaval shows, four decades is plenty to test India’s reliance on Reliance.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @ugalani on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Reliance Industries on Jan. 6 announced it had raised $4 billion of U.S. dollar debt, the largest-ever foreign currency issuance from India. Aggregate orders amounted to nearly three times the total issuance.

- The offering was comprised of three tranches with maturities ranging from 10 years to 40 years. The 40-year tranche worth $750 million was priced at 3.75%. That amounts to the lowest coupon achieved for a benchmark 40-year issuance by a private sector, triple B-rated corporate from Asia ex-Japan, the company said.

- Proceeds will go towards refinancing Reliance’s $1.5 billion notes paying 5.4% due February 2022, and for financing capital expenditure and general corporate purposes, per the term sheet.

- Bank of America, Citigroup and HBSC are Joint Global Coordinators on the deal.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.