Reliance's Oct oil imports up 11.7% m/m - sources

NEW DELHI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 11.7% more oil in October from the previous month at about 1.35 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from shipping and industry sources.

Oil imports by Reliance last month was about 4.1% lower than a year earlier, the data showed.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media.

The share of middle eastern oil in Reliance's overall imports rose to about 59% in October from about 36% in September, while that of Latin America declined by a third to 10%.

Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:

NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting

them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, to

reflect the higher density crude the company buys, divided by the number of days.

Numbers for previous months have been revised.

Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in October, but discharged in November. It also includes some parcels that arrived in September and were discharged in October.

