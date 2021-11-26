Reuters Poll news stories from around the world

Reuters polls experts on the outlook for major world economies, central bank policy, foreign exchange rates, stock markets, money market and bond yields, housing markets, global asset allocation and more. The news stories linked to below are highlights only.

Refinitiv Eikon desktop subscribers can cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=econ-and-cb the Reuters Polls directory page (Eikon search keyword: POLLS) for links to all Reuters surveys and related news stories, detailed poll data by contributor, interactive charts, and Excel downloads.

> "Berserk" New Zealand house price rises to calm next year read more

> Soaring Australia house price inflation set to lose altitude

> Fed to hike in Q4 next year; inflation to be above target until 2024

> BoE to be first major bank to hike rates, probably in December

> Euro zone inflation to remain above ECB's target next year

> Japan's economy seen back in decline on COVID-19, supply issues

> Climate inaction costlier than net zero transition read more

> Carbon needs to cost at least $100/tonne to reach net zero by 2050 read more

> Rate differentials set to gently jostle strong U.S. dollar

> More trouble ahead for erratic emerging market currencies

> Canadian dollar forecasts turn stronger as BoC signals earlier hike

> Mexico's peso to struggle in 2022 as rate advantage erodes

> Zloty seen leading gains as hikes support central European units

> Winter chill set to keep oil prices near $80 a barrel

> Central bank moves and supply shocks top risks to global economy

> Nordic economies seen growing steadily in 2021, 2022

> South African inflation risks skewed to upside in coming months

> Sub-Saharan Africa to see mixed economic recovery into 2022

> Brazil economy seen as worst G20 performer next year

> Bank of Canada to raise rates in Q3 next year, possibly sooner

> China's growth seen slowing to 5.5% in 2022

> Delayed recovery greatest risk to pandemic-hit Indian economy

> Gulf economies to pick up speed next year, oil prices biggest risk

> Egypt economy forecast to grow 5.1% in year to June

> Sweden, Norway currencies eye multi-year highs vs euro

> Russia to raise rates further as inflation at highest since 2016

> 'Natural' for global bond yields to rise from here, say strategist

> Correction in global stocks likely, funds trim equity allocations

> Global stocks set for a correction as rally fizzles

> Wall Street's pandemic rally to sputter, strategists warn

> Canada's TSX seen rising to record high next year

> Brazil stock rally to peter out at start of 2022

> European shares seen holding tight to record levels

> Nikkei to recover to near 30-year high on corporate outlook,vaccines

> India's liquidity-driven stock market rally to dry out next year

> Russian stocks to climb higher throughout 2022

> Housing affordability to worsen, even as price rises cool read more

> Runaway U.S. home price rises to slow, but affordability to worsen

> Growth in China's home prices set to slow in 2021 on policy curbs

> India's wobbling housing market to regain its feet next year

> UK house prices to climb on cheap cash, hunt for space

> Canada housing coming off the boil, but still on the burner

MAJOR REUTERS POLL PACKAGES

> November economic outlook read more

> November global foreign exchange read more

> G45 outlook - Q4

> October global foreign exchange

> Major housing markets - Q3

> G45 outlook - Q3

> Major stock indexes - Q2

