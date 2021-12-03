Reuters Poll news stories from around the world

Reuters polls experts on the outlook for major world economies, central bank policy, foreign exchange rates, stock markets, money market and bond yields, housing markets, global asset allocation and more. The news stories linked to below are highlights only.

Refinitiv Eikon desktop subscribers can the Reuters Polls directory page for links to all Reuters surveys and related news stories, detailed poll data by contributor, interactive charts, and Excel downloads.

> Dollar has the interest rate edge to rule for now

> Canadian dollar seen higher if BoC takes lead on rate hikes

> EM FX gains seen modest amid tighter Fed and China, Omicron risks

> Major CEE currencies set to strengthen over next 12 months

> Global stocks rally set to moderate next year, correction likely

> Wall Street strategists see more gains in 2022

> Canada's TSX to extend record-setting rally; pace of gains to slow

> Brazil stocks set for bargain-hunt rebound in 2022

> Nikkei to climb to 31,000; U.S. rates, Omicron pose risks

> Indian stocks unlikely to recoup recent losses, correction likely

> European stocks seen reaching new records in 2022

> Russian stocks to recover in 2022 with eye on geopolitical woes

> Oil bound for gains as OPEC+ guards supply, but virus threat looms

> China property market to keep cooling into H1 2022 on tight curbs

> UK homes price rise to cool, but become more unaffordable

> Price rises in German housing market to ease; affordability worsen read more

> "Berserk" New Zealand house price rises to calm next year read more

> Soaring Australia house price inflation set to lose altitude

> Fed to hike in Q4 next year; inflation to be above target until 2024

> BoE to be first major bank to hike rates, probably in December

> Euro zone inflation to remain above ECB's target next year

> Japan's economy seen back in decline on COVID-19, supply issues

> Climate inaction costlier than net zero transition read more

> Carbon needs to cost at least $100/tonne to reach net zero by 2050 read more

> Central bank moves and supply shocks top risks to global economy

> Nordic economies seen growing steadily in 2021, 2022

> South African inflation risks skewed to upside in coming months

> Sub-Saharan Africa to see mixed economic recovery into 2022

> Brazil economy seen as worst G20 performer next year

> Bank of Canada to raise rates in Q3 next year, possibly sooner

> China's growth seen slowing to 5.5% in 2022

> Delayed recovery greatest risk to pandemic-hit Indian economy

> Gulf economies to pick up speed next year, oil prices biggest risk

> Egypt economy forecast to grow 5.1% in year to June

> Sweden, Norway currencies eye multi-year highs vs euro

> Russia to raise rates further as inflation at highest since 2016

> 'Natural' for global bond yields to rise from here, say strategist

> Correction in global stocks likely, funds trim equity allocations

> Housing affordability to worsen, even as price rises cool read more

> Runaway U.S. home price rises to slow, but affordability to worsen

> India's wobbling housing market to regain its feet next year

> Canada housing coming off the boil, but still on the burner

> December global foreign exchange

> Major stock indexes - Q4 read more

> Major housing markets - Q4

> November economic outlook read more

> November global foreign exchange read more

> G45 outlook - Q4

> Major stock indexes - Q3

> Major housing markets - Q3

> G45 outlook - Q3

