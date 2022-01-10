Reuters Poll news stories from around the world

Reuters polls experts on the outlook for major world economies, central bank policy, foreign exchange rates, stock markets, money market and bond yields, housing markets, global asset allocation and more. The news stories linked to below are highlights only.

> Another year of dollar dominance ahead as the Fed lifts rates

> Canadian dollar seen higher if global economy copes with COVID

> Brazil FX backed by good fiscal results

> Norway and Sweden currencies to strengthen vs euro in 2022

> Forint's gains to slow, crown seen falling back in 2022

> Oil rally hits Omicron demand roadblock as glut worries rise

> Affordability a casualty amid ever-climbing global property prices read more

> Major sovereign bond yields to rise amid heightened volatility

> Japan's economy seen rebounding in Q4

> Fed to lift rates in Q3 next year, but risk it comes sooner

> ECB to halve bond purchases from April, say economists

> Bank of England now seen raising rates in Q1, but Dec a close call

> S. Africa's economy to grow just 2% next year

> Global funds hold portfolio recommendations steady

> Global stocks rally set to moderate next year, correction likely

> Wall Street strategists see more gains in 2022

> Canada's TSX to extend record-setting rally; pace of gains to slow

> Brazil stocks set for bargain-hunt rebound in 2022

> Nikkei to climb to 31,000; U.S. rates, Omicron pose risks

> Indian stocks unlikely to recoup recent losses, correction likely

> European stocks seen reaching new records in 2022

> Russian stocks to recover in 2022 with eye on geopolitical woes

> Rise in U.S. house prices to halve next year

> Red-hot Canadian property market to lose some steam in 2022

> China property market to keep cooling into H1 2022 on tight curbs

> UK homes price rise to cool, but become more unaffordable

> Price rises in German housing market to ease; affordability worsen read more

> Dubai property prices to get boost next year from foreign demand

> "Berserk" New Zealand house price rises to calm next year read more

> Soaring Australia house price inflation set to lose altitude

> Indian house prices to lag inflation; affordability to improve

> Climate inaction costlier than net zero transition read more

> Carbon needs to cost at least $100/tonne to reach net zero by 2050 read more

> Central bank moves and supply shocks top risks to global economy

> Nordic economies seen growing steadily in 2021, 2022

> Sub-Saharan Africa to see mixed economic recovery into 2022

> Brazil economy seen as worst G20 performer next year

> Bank of Canada to raise rates in Q3 next year, possibly sooner

> China's growth seen slowing to 5.5% in 2022

> Delayed recovery greatest risk to pandemic-hit Indian economy

> Gulf economies to pick up speed next year, oil prices biggest risk

> Egypt economy forecast to grow 5.1% in year to June

> Russia to raise rates in Dec before switching to cuts in 2022

