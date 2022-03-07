Reuters Poll news stories from around the world

Reuters polls experts on the outlook for major world economies, central bank policy, foreign exchange rates, stock markets, money market and bond yields, housing markets, global asset allocation and more. The news stories linked to below are highlights only.

Refinitiv Eikon desktop subscribers can cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=econ-and-cb the Reuters Polls directory page (Eikon search keyword: POLLS) for links to all Reuters surveys and related news stories, detailed poll data by contributor, interactive charts, and Excel downloads.

LATEST POLLS NEWS STORIES

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

> ECB to wait until Q4 to raise rates despite rampant inflation

> BoE to raise rates again in March, inflation to peak soon after

> India house price rises to pick up pace in 2022

> German house price rally to slow, cheap money to keep it running read more

> U.S. house prices to rise another 10% this year

> Canada home prices to defy gravity this year, correction unlikely

> British house prices to continue rising even as BoE hikes rates

> Kiwi house price rises to halt this year, Australia to follow

> China's property market expected to rebound later this year

> Dubai housing a buyer's market despite surprise price rise

> FX markets in for bumpy ride over next three months

> Canadian dollar seen higher as oil prices boom

> Latam FX seen steady and tied to region, diverging from EM pack

> CEE currencies face uncertain recovery path amid Ukraine conflict

> Global funds already defensive ahead of Russian invasion

> Global stock market outlook modest even before Russia-Ukraine

> Oil rally to power on as sanctions on Russia throttle market

> High inflation to stick this year, denting global growth

> Gulf economies to grow faster in 22,oil price fall biggest threat

> Timing of Bank of Canada's rates lift-off on knife's edge

> Brazil economy in danger of bigger recession as headwinds rise

> Russia to hike rates by 100 bps in Feb

> Fed to raise rates three times this year to tame unruly inflation

> Omicron poses limited downside to Indian economy, say economists

> S.African Reserve Bank to hike rates by 25 bps to 4.00% on Jan. 27

> Egypt economy forecast to grow 5.2% in year to June

> Japan PM Kishida's wage policies unlikely to support economy

> Nordic economies strong but slowing as Omicron clouds outlook

> China growth seen slowing to 5.2% in 2022

> Major sovereign bond yields to rise amid heightened volatility

> Climate inaction costlier than net zero transition read more

> Carbon needs to cost at least $100/tonne to reach net zero by 2050 read more

MAJOR REUTERS POLL PACKAGES

> March economic outlook read more

> March global foreign exchange

> Major housing markets - Q1 read more

> February economic outlook read more

> February global foreign exchange

> G45 outlook - Q1 read more

> Major stock indexes - Q4 read more

> Major housing markets - Q4

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reuters Polls

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.