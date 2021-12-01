Asian Markets
Reuters Q4 polls on global stock markets
1 minute read
Reuters polls strategists, brokers and fund managers around the world on their outlook for 17 major stock indexes.
Follow the link below to the story and detailed forecast data. Other stories will follow later on Wednesday.
> Nikkei to climb to 31,000; U.S. rates, Omicron pose risks
cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=stock-index-poll link to detailed Reuters poll data
(Snapshot of the latest Reuters poll news stories: )
Global Reuters Polls Team
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.