Richard Li pays steep price for round-trip fare

HONG KONG, Dec 15(Reuters Breakingviews) - His Hong Kong-based insurer FWD has raised $1.4 bln from Apollo and others as its $13 bln New York IPO plan fizzles. A 30% valuation discount reflects the need to keep investors sweet ahead of a likely listing back home instead. Super-voting stock also will have to be scrapped.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @JennHughes13 on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Asia-focused insurer FWD Group said on Dec. 14 it had raised $1.4 billion in a private placement of shares from a group of investors including U.S. buyout firm Apollo Global Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

- FWD is still technically applying for a New York initial public offering, but media reports and a Breakingviews source suggest the company is planning to drop that plan and instead work towards a float in Hong Kong.

- The company first submitted its prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June, since when its application was slowed by regulatory queries about its exposure to China. While headquartered in Hong Kong, FWD does not have a business in mainland China.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.