Rio and BHP wrestle with green M&A conundrum

MELBOURNE, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The two rivals are fighting over access to battery metals, including stakes in volatile startups. BHP just withdrew from a pricey battle for a wannabe nickel maker, but Rio is pressing on with an $825 mln bid for a nascent lithium firm. Investors are wise to be wary.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Rio Tinto on Dec. 21 said it agreed to buy Rincon Mining, which operates an early-stage lithium carbonate project in Argentina, for $825 million from private equity firm Sentient Equity Partners.

- One the same day, BHP declined to match Wyloo Metals’ offer to buy Canadian nickel miner Noront Resources for $477 million. The two companies had been battling to control the company for several months.

- Shares in BHP were down 0.9% in early afternoon trading on the ASX, while Rio’s stock was down more than 2%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.