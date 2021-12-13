Rio Tinto Mongolian hardball ends up looking soft

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $105 bln miner has offered to write off a $2.3 bln loan to Ulaanbaatar linked to the Oyu Tolgoi copper project. Boss Jakob Stausholm is giving up billions of dollars in interest. But holding firm risked the company being chucked off a project that could bring in a lot more.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto has agreed to write off Mongolia’s outstanding $2.3 billion debt for its share in the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project, Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai said on Dec. 13.

- Oyun-Erdene said his office had received a letter from Rio Tinto agreeing to write off the debt, conduct an independent audit into the financing of the project’s underground expansion and improve governance.

- “We have proposed that the benefits of Oyu Tolgoi be in the interests of the Mongolian people,” Oyun-Erdene told a briefing.

- A Rio Tinto spokesman said the offer made to Mongolia “aims to reset the relationship and allow all parties to move forward together”, without providing details.

- Rio shares were up 1.6% at 48.28 pounds at 0820 GMT on Dec. 13.

