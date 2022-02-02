Rio Tinto’s cultural fix will be an uphill dig

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $117 bln mining giant is rife with bullying and racial and sexual abuse, according to a damning report. Miners’ improved safety records show reform is possible, if hard. Investors’ apparent indifference, though, makes prioritising workplace respect even tougher.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @edwardcropley on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Rio Tinto suffers from a culture of bullying, harassment and racism, including 21 complaints of rape or attempted rape or sexual assault in the last five years, a damning external report showed on Feb. 1.

- Nearly half of the 10,000 or so employees who responded to a survey on workplace culture said they had been bullied. Racism was also found to be common.

- Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm described the findings as “disturbing” and said the mining giant would implement all 26 recommendations from former Australian Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick.

- Rio’s London-listed shares closed up 3% on Feb. 1.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.