Rio Tinto’s new chair is an odd change agent

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $105 bln miner has appointed Dominic Barton to run its board. China experience fits well with managing Rio’s key relationship, but scandal tainted McKinsey while he ran the consultancy. For a group trying to move on from its own controversies, it’s a strange choice.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Rio Tinto said on Dec. 19 that it had appointed Dominic Barton, Canada’s outgoing ambassador to China, as its chairman.

- Barton will take over from Simon Thompson, who decided to step down to take responsibility for the destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters in Western Australia in May 2020 read more .

- The Anglo-Australian mining company faced public and investor uproar following the cave blasts, which led to the resignations of its then-chief executive and two other senior executives.

- Uganda-born Barton, 59, will join Rio’s board on April 4 before becoming chairman on May 5, the company said.

- Barton spent nine years leading McKinsey & Co and was previously its Asia chairman based in Shanghai. He was managing director of McKinsey when its work in South Africa with utility Eskom became embroiled in political scandal.

