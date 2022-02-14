Rio’s culture rot puts investors on the spot, too

MELBOURNE, Feb 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Are we as bad? That was probably the question Rio Tinto’s (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) rivals – indeed, all big companies - asked after the $129 billion miner published a damning independent report this month detailing widespread bullying, racism and sexual harassment read more . Corporate chiefs are not the only ones to have glossed over toxic workplace cultures. So have investors.

When shareholders tackle the S of environmental, social and governance issues, it’s usually for equal pay for women and gender diversity on boards. Addressing racism only became a priority after the May 2020 murder of George Floyd. Bullying, experienced by almost half the 10,000 Rio employees who filled in the survey, is essentially ignored.

Yet such behaviour carries a cost. The wrong people can get promoted, while victims either leave or don’t achieve their potential. Some may sue, hitting corporate profits and reputations. That affects the ability to hire the best people, and not just within an industry: sectors from mining to technology to banking to carmaking all compete for similarly skilled people for crucial roles.

Toxic workplaces can impact strategy, too. Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) lost a tenth of its value and became a takeover target read more as sexual-harassment allegations worsened. Days before agreeing to pay $69 billion read more for the video-games maker, Microsoft (MSFT.O) commissioned a review of its own workplace policies. Two months earlier, 78% of the software giant’s shareholders had approved a resolution by Arjuna Capital to address its shortcomings.

Top company officials can be unseated too. Incoming Rio Chairman Dominic Barton will consider whether Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm, who deserves credit for commissioning the workplace report, can fix the culture, according to Reuters read more . A sexual-harassment scandal cost Australian financial-services firm AMP its chairman and another director in 2020.

Shareholders don’t need to be merely reactive. Persuading companies to publish data, like that provided to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, is a start. But that can still hide systemic issues that only deeper dives into policies and culture – so-called racial and gender-justice audits - can uncover.

Small investors like Arjuna and As You Sow are blazing the trail, as they did on the environment. Larger shareholders have since clubbed together in groups like Climate Action 100+ to take on big carbon emitters. Adapting that to address companies’ social failings makes eminent financial sense.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Incoming Rio Tinto Chairman Dominic Barton will review Jakob Stausholm’s role as chief executive in the wake of a damning independent report published earlier this month on the mining company’s toxic workplace culture, according to a Reuters exclusive on Feb. 12. Stausholm had commissioned the report last year.

- The report detailed 21 cases of rape or attempted rape. Nearly half the 10,000 or so Rio employees who responded said they had been bullied at work. Racism and sexual harassment were also found to be common.

