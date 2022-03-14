Rio’s Mongolian generosity reflects strategic bind

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $120 bln miner has offered $2.7 bln to buy out minority investors in Turquoise Hill, which controls the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine. Rio Tinto could have paid less last year. But its lack of metals needed for alternative energy makes it vital to remove any future barriers.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Rio Tinto said on March 14 that it had made a non-binding proposal to the board of Turquoise Hill Resources to acquire the 49% of the Canadian-listed company it doesn’t already own.

- Turquoise Hill minority shareholders would receive C$34 ($26) in cash per share, representing a premium of 32% to Turquoise Hill’s last closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and valuing their shares at $2.7 billion. Turquoise Hill owns 66% of the Oyu Tolgoi mine, one of the world’s largest known copper and gold deposits, with the remainder owned by the Mongolian government.

- Rio said the transaction would simplify the Oyu Tolgoi ownership structure, strengthen Rio Tinto’s copper portfolio, and reinforce its long-term commitment to Mongolia. It also said the deal provided Turquoise Hill minorities with certainty “at a time when uncertainties inherent in the development of the underground operations and funding of such development remain”.

- The transaction requires the approval of holders of 66.7% or more of Turquoise Hill who vote at a shareholders meeting, as well as a majority of minority shareholders.

- As of 0920 GMT on March 14 Rio Tinto shares were trading at 53.70 pounds, down 3.5%.

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.