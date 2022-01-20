Rising IPO tide could lift all Gulf boats

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Middle East’s great IPO race is hotting up. As Saudi Arabia tries to diversify away from fossil fuels, its capital Riyadh is now a hub for regional initial public offerings, besting United Arab Emirates rivals Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Still, competition need not be a zero-sum game.

Right now, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul bourse is forging ahead. Its $2 trillion stock market value far eclipses its rivals, and last year the kingdom had nine listings, raising $4.6 billion, according to Dealogic. The deal haul was higher than the two previous years combined. In contrast, Abu Dhabi saw only three IPOs last year after a three-year drought. And its stock market’s average daily trading value is 10 times Dubai’s, which has zero flotations in the past four years.

Dubai may catch up. The UAE government has planned to list 10 state-owned companies on Dubai’s bourse read more , which recently reformed its listing rules. Airline Emirates and utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority are on the block. Meanwhile, all three Gulf hubs share key advantages.

First, foreign investors are showing genuine interest. When oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) listed in 2019, attempts to secure lots of overseas blue-chip capital went awry. Since then, overseas investors who won approvals to invest in local markets have grown from hundreds to over 3,000. While Aramco struggled, $20 billion ACWA Power (2082.SE), $5 billion Saudi Tadawul (1111.SE) and the UAE’s $8.5 billion Fertiglobe (FERTIGLOBE.AD) saw foreign interest amount to 40% of real demand, a person familiar with the matter told Breakingviews.

How come? One Saudi-specific issue is that the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, which U.S. intelligence agents believe was sanctioned by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman read more , is fading from investor memories. More positively, the scale of the transformations required to pivot Saudi and the UAE away from fossil fuels means lots of business. And the chastening example of Aramco’s IPO, which was perceived to be overpriced, has led state sellers to set their sights lower on more recent listing valuations. ACWA, Fertiglobe and Tadawul had first-day pops of over 20%.

Gulf bourses still have some way to go. Local technology startups looking to list are still more likely to head to London and New York. But the more companies that get a good outcome rather an Aramco-style damp squib, the more a rising tide will lift all boats.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange has 50 applications from companies for initial public offerings in 2022 and is considering whether to allow blank-cheque companies, known as SPACs, to list, the Saudi Tadawul chief executive said on Jan. 13. About 20% to 25% of the 50 public share sales slated for the market were to list on the main exchange.

- On Dec. 7, the United Arab Emirates’ media office said Dubai is planning an IPO of business park operator TECOM on the local stock exchange. On Nov. 30, Emirates President Tim Clark said on a Reuters Next panel that the Dubai government is considering an IPO of the airline. And on Nov. 2, the government said it planned to float utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, among 10 state-backed companies to be listed as part of plans to boost activity on the local bourse. Dubai also approved a 1 billion dirham ($272 million) fund to encourage technology companies to list on the local bourse, state news agency WAM reported.

- As of 0900 GMT on Jan. 20, Saudi Arabia’s all share equities index is trading at its highest in more than 15 years, up 38% in the past 12 months, while the Dubai benchmark index gained 18%.

