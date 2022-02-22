Risk of war implies lasting Russia discount

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Groups like Sberbank plunged after Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two Ukrainian regions, and the U.S. and Europe vowed fresh sanctions. Yet those may not deter Putin. Even if he goes no further now, the threat of more severe penalties and steeper stock declines will linger.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @dasha_reuters on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist Ukrainian regions - the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic – as independent states on Feb. 21, ordering Russian forces to "perform peacekeeping functions" there.

- The United States and its European allies were poised to announce new sanctions on Feb. 22.

- At 0837 GMT Brent crude futures hit $99 a barrel for the first time since 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea from $98 earlier in the morning.

- The rouble slid beyond 80 per dollar as Putin spoke and stood at 80.3 at 0901 GMT on Feb. 22.

- The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 7% to 1,122 points, its lowest since November 2020. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 6% lower at 2,854 points.

- Yields on 10-year OFZ bonds hit their highest since early 2016.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Neil Unmack and Karen Kwok

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.