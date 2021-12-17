Rivian, Darden Restaurants, General Motors, FedEx

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Nasdaq index is set to open lower on Friday as big technology-related shares tumbled, reeling from the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster, which pushed investors towards cyclical parts of the market.

At 08:53 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.38% at 35,765. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.61% at 4,640.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.94% at 15,720.75.

Compiled by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru

