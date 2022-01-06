Rivian, JD.com, Plus Therapeutics, Bed Bath & Beyond

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

Wall Street's main indexes fell in choppy trading on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting struck a hawkish note, pushing down shares of big technology companies and buoying economy-sensitive cyclical sectors.

At 10:51 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.22% at 36,327.9. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.03% at 4,701.87 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.14% at 15,121.725.

BUZZ-Wells Fargo names CrowdStrike top pick for 2022, rates 'overweight'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BUZZ-Netflix slips after JP Morgan cuts PT, subscriber estimates

BUZZ-Alterity jumps on U.S. patent for compounds targeting brain disorders

BUZZ-Freeline Therapeutics soars as FDA clears new drug application

BUZZ-Rivian hits record low after Amazon signs deal with Stellantis

BUZZ-Plus Therapeutics rises after signing licensing deal for cancer therapy

** Western Union Co (WU.N): down 2.2%

BUZZ-Western Union slips as BofA downgrades on structural, crypto concerns

** MGM Resorts International : up 2.7%

BUZZ-MGM Resorts to benefit from accelerating trends in Las Vegas - Credit Suisse

BUZZ-Dick's Sporting Goods up after co raises FY profit forecast

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O): up 8.7%

BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond gains after Q3 results

** Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA.N): up 26.5% Stryker Corp (VCRA.N): up 26.5%

BUZZ-Vocera soars on Stryker's buyout deal worth nearly $3 bln

** ADT Inc (ADT.N): down 5.9%

BUZZ-ADT falls as RBC steps to the sidelines

** Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX.O): up 8.7%

BUZZ-Stitch Fix rises on $150 mln share buyback plan

** Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE.O): up 1.9%

BUZZ-Helen of Troy gains on upbeat Q3 results

** Lamb Weson Holdings Inc (LW.N): up 9.0%

BUZZ-Lamb Weston leaps on Q2 revenue beat

** Humana Inc (HUM.N): down 9.9%

BUZZ-Humana slides on cutting 2022 individual Medicare Advantage growth estimate

** JD.com Inc : up 4.5% Alibaba Group Holdings Inc : up 4.8% Baidu Inc : up 3.8% Weibo Corp : up 6.6% BUZZ-China ADRs weather global tech selloff; Alibaba, JD.com lead charge

BUZZ-Kearny Financial dips as Piper Sandler downgrades to 'neutral'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.