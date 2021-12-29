Rivian, Pop Culture Group, Can Fite Biopharma

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a subdued opening on Wednesday, as some caution kicked in amid thin trading volumes after daily U.S. COVID-19 infections hit a record high, while shares of heavyweight Tesla rose nearly 1%.

At 9:10 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.07% at 36,307. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.09% at 4,783, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.12% at 16,508.

** Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O): up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Microsoft's Azure well-positioned going into 2022 - Evercore

** Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Didi plans listing stock 'by introduction' in Hong Kong

** Applied UV Inc (AUVI.O): down 20.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops after pricing common stock offering

** Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP.O): up 24.2% premarket BUZZ-Pop Culture eyes best week since debut, retail interest grows

** Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O): down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls after delaying deliveries of pickup, SUV with big battery packs

** Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL.O): down 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Slides on Q4 revenue miss

** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd : up 18.3% premarket BUZZ-Can Fite Biopharma to file patent applications after promising cancer drug data, shares rise

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

