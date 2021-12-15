Roblox, CMC Materials, Eli Lilly, energy stocks
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday ahead of a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve later in the day, as recent readings on inflation sealed expectations of a speedier wind-down of the central bank's pandemic-era monetary stimulus.
At 12:12 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.06% at 35,523.45. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.36% at 4,617.35 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.02% at 15,082.475.
BUZZ-Oracle opens first Nordic data center, shares up
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
BUZZ-Eyes best day in over 2 decades on $6.5 bln buyout deal
BUZZ-Rallies after announcing $100 mln buyback plan
BUZZ-Energy firms track lower crude as supply likely to surpass demand next year
BUZZ-Eyes worst day after launching $300 mln equity offering
BUZZ-Set for fifth session of losses
BUZZ-Slumps to hit 9-month low on dour outlook, Q4 miss
BUZZ-Citi, Evercore start Grab with bullish ratings
BUZZ-Eletrobras plunges on likely delay to privatization plan
BUZZ-Jumps on $150 mln stock buyback plan
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.