Rouble hits near 2-week low, Russian stocks recover after sell-off

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The rouble stabilised after sliding to a near two-week low past 77 versus the dollar on Wednesday, while Russian stocks made a slight recovery after several sessions of sharp losses, with Russian assets still blighted by geopolitical concerns.

At 0720 GMT, the rouble was steady against the dollar at 76.92 , earlier slipping to 77.17, its weakest mark since Jan. 6.

The unit weakened 0.1% to trade at 87.18 versus the euro .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russia's currency has been haunted by a stand-off between Moscow and the West. Russia says it is concerned about NATO's expansion, while the West says a Russian troop buildup at Ukraine's border could be preparation for an invasion. Moscow denies it is planning to invade.

Geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on the market and volatility will remain in the short and possibly medium term, Aton investment management firm said in a note about the stock market late on Tuesday.

"Foreign investors are standing by and waiting for clarification about potential sanctions: no one wants to come to the market and then one morning see minus 15-20%," Aton said.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, hit a more than seven-year high of $89.05, helping Russian stock indexes recover some ground.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 2% higher at 3,395.1 points, earlier sliding to its weakest point since late December 2020 of 3,264.99 points.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was up 1.8% to 1,391.7 points, also recovering from a December 2020 low.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.