Rouble steadies, Russian stocks fall ahead of key U.S.-Russia talks

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The rouble steadied on Friday, hovering not far from 77 versus the dollar, while Russian stocks slid lower with geopolitics in focus ahead of high level talks between Moscow and Washington to discuss soaring tensions over Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken were due to meet in Geneva amid Western fears that Russia may invade its neighbour. Russia denies planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands are not met, including a promise from NATO never to admit Ukraine. read more

At 0741 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 76.75 , coming within a whisker of 77 earlier in the session and also near its lowest since April.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

It had lost 0.3% to trade at 86.97 versus the euro .

BCS Global Markets said all eyes were on today's Lavrov-Blinken meeting.

"Tensions are the highest they have been in years and headlines out of the meet will surely dictate how the market moves towards the close and into next week," BCS said in a note.

Russian assets could come under further strain if new sanctions are imposed, something Western powers have threatened if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine. read more

Russia's 10-year OFZ bond yields rose to 9.40%, heading back towards the 9.52% reached earlier this week, their highest since early 2016. Yields move inversely to prices.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.1% at $87.33 a barrel, adding to pressure on Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was down 2.8% to 1,410.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 2.3% lower at 3,436.5 points.

Shares in retailer OR Group were down almost 20% after it failed to redeem bonds for 592 million roubles ($7.71 million).

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

($1 = 76.7480 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.