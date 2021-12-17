Rouble treads water ahead of cenbank meeting

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The rouble was nearly flat on Friday, as the market awaited the central bank's board meeting where it is widely expected to raise rates for the seventh time this year in an attempt to rein in surging inflation.

At 0729 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 73.73 and had gained 0.1% versus the euro to trade at 83.52 .

The central bank's decision is likely to be already priced in by the market. But the rouble and bonds could react to the bank's forward-looking guidance that may indicate that the rate-hiking cycle is close to an end.

A Reuters poll suggested that the central bank would raise interest rates by a hefty 100 basis points to 8.5%, as inflation hovers near a six-year high. read more

Higher rates make investments in Russian assets more appealing, but they can have a negative impact on economic growth by making lending more expensive.

The rouble's upside, however, is limited by geopolitical risks as the West is concerned about Russia's military build-up near the border with Ukraine. Moscow has dismissed such concerns, saying it has the right to move its troops within Russian territory as it deems necessary.

Promsvyazbank analysts said the rouble could fall past the 74 mark versus the dollar if the external backdrop remains negative.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $74.52 a barrel, hampering Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was down 1.1% to 1,587.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 0.9% lower at 3,715.1 points.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Rashmi Aich

