Rouble weakens after Russian-backed rebels accuse Ukraine of mortar attack

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Thursday after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours, which Kyiv denied. read more

Russian assets are highly sensitive to tensions around Ukraine. The rouble had gained in the previous session after Russia said it had withdrawn some troops from near Ukrainian territory, though Western countries contradicted Moscow, warning Russia's military presence was growing. read more

At 0641 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 75.75 , moving further away from near 75 in the previous session. It had lost 0.3% to trade at 85.97 versus the euro .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The jury is out as to whether the threat of invasion has de-escalated, unsettling risk appetite," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.4% at $93.5 a barrel.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.