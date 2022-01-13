RUBBER Japan futures climb as U.S. rates outlook seen unchanged by inflation data

Japanese rubber futures climbed on Thursday after U.S. inflation data was seen not worrying enough to change the Federal Reserve's already hawkish rates outlook and as Wednesday's rally in oil prices boosted risk appetite.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for June delivery , was up 0.9 yen, or 0.4%, at 244.2 yen ($2.1) per kg, as of 0338 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was unchanged at 15,025 yuan ($2,362) per tonne.

Data showed the U.S. consumer price index leaping a whopping 7% in the 12 months through December, the biggest annual increase since June 1982. But it was within forecasts, suggesting the Fed will not have to hike interest rates too aggressively. read more

Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday, lifted by tight supply and easing concerns over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, though the prices slipped on Thursday.