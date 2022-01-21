RUBBER Japan futures dip as weaker oil, stock markets dent risk appetite

Japanese rubber futures dipped on Friday as weaker oil prices and Asian equities dented risk appetite, prompting fresh selling, while concerns over slow automobile output due to the spreading pandemic also weighed on sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for June delivery , was down 5.2 yen, or 2.1%, at 245.3 yen ($2.2) per kg, as of 0241 GMT. The benchmark was on track for the first weekly drop in four.

Oil prices plunged, after rising to seven-year highs this week, as an increase in U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles prompted investors to take profits from the rally.

Asian share markets fell, after U.S. stocks took a knock overnight, hurt by lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings. read more

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is slowing production at as many as 11 plants in Japan because of rising COVID-19 infections among its workers and those at parts suppliers, it said on Thursday. read more

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 350 yuan, or 2.3%, at 14,615 yuan ($2,304) per tonne.