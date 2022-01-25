RUBBER Japan futures drop to 4-week low on concerns over U.S. rate hike

Japanese rubber futures droppedon Tuesday for a third straight session to hit four-week lows as investors were concerned over a faster pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening, which could slow global economy.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for June delivery , finished 5.0 yen, or 2.1%, lower at 233.2 yen ($2.1) per kg, after touching the lowest since Dec. 29 of 233.0 yen earlier in the session.

"The Fed is scaring traders with their hawkish stand to increase interest rates," said a Singapore-based trader.

Keeping traders on their toes, the Fed will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, with some investors starting to speculate about a surprise rate hike announcement though that is still seen as a small possibility. read more

Also weighing sentiment, Japan's Nikkei index (.N225) fell to a five-month low on worries over the situation in Ukraine, broadening inflationary risks and a faster-than-expected U.S. rate hike.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 165 yuan, or 1.1%, to finish at 14,310 yuan ($2,261) per tonne on Tuesday. It dived to as low as 14,235 yuan, the lowest since Dec. 27, earlier in the session.