RUBBER Japan futures ease after Fed signals rate hikes

Japanese rubber futures eased on Thursday, giving up some of the previous day's gains, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled an interest rate hike could be coming soon, raising fears of a slower recovery in the global economy.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , was down 2.1 yen, or 0.9%, at 236.9 yen ($2.1) per kg as of 0154 GMT.

In its latest policy update, the Fed flagged it is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month before launching a significant reduction in its asset holdings. read more

Also weighing on sentiment, U.S. auto retail sales are expected to dip in January as reduced manufacturing due to the Omicron variant, supply chain constraints and global inflation caused prices to soar amid high demand, consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said. read more

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 60 yuan, or 0.4%, at 14,315 yuan ($2,258) per tonne on Thursday.