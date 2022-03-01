RUBBER Japan futures fall on suspected Toyota cyber attack, dismal factory data

Japanese rubber futures fell on Tuesday as investors were concerned about the impact of a suspected cyber attack on a Toyota Motor supplier, while weaker factory data also weighed on sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery , was down 6.7 yen, or 2.6%, at 256.3 yen ($2.23) per kg as of 0138 GMT. Earlier in the session, the benchmark fell more than 3%, marking its biggest fall since Dec. 9.

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said it will suspend domestic factory operations on Tuesday, losing around 13,000 cars of output, after a supplier of plastic parts and electronic components was hit by a suspected cyber attack. read more

Japan's manufacturing activity growth slowed to a five-month low in February, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and raw material shortages hurt firms' output, even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine complicated the economic outlook. read more

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 295 yuan, or 2.1%, at 13,590 yuan ($2,153.59) per tonne.