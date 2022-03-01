1 minute read
RUBBER Japan futures fall on suspected Toyota cyber attack, dismal factory data
- Japanese rubber futures fell on Tuesday as investors were concerned about the impact of a suspected cyber attack on a Toyota Motor supplier, while weaker factory data also weighed on sentiment.
- The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery , was down 6.7 yen, or 2.6%, at 256.3 yen ($2.23) per kg as of 0138 GMT. Earlier in the session, the benchmark fell more than 3%, marking its biggest fall since Dec. 9.
- Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said it will suspend domestic factory operations on Tuesday, losing around 13,000 cars of output, after a supplier of plastic parts and electronic components was hit by a suspected cyber attack. read more
- Japan's manufacturing activity growth slowed to a five-month low in February, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and raw material shortages hurt firms' output, even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine complicated the economic outlook. read more
- The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 295 yuan, or 2.1%, at 13,590 yuan ($2,153.59) per tonne.
- The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange's SICOM platform for April delivery last traded at 175.0 U.S. cents per kg, down 2.6%.
SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - ($1 = 115.1800 yen)
($1 = 6.3104 yuan)
Reporting by Isabel Kua; Editing by Rashmi Aich
