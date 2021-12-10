Asian Markets
RUBBER Japan futures fall for third day on Omicron curbs
1 minute read
- Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday for a third straight day as widening restrictions by many countries to slow the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant tempered investor optimism about the economic recovery.
- The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for May delivery , was down 1.7 yen, or 0.7%, at 227.0 yen ($2.0) per kg as of 0320 GMT, hovering near a 3-week low hit on the previous day.
- The benchmark was headed for a weekly loss of more than 5%.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England, ordering people to work from home and wear masks in public places, while China has halted group tourist trips from Guangdong. [USN:L8N2ST2N8][USN:L1N2ST0DR]
- China's domestic air traffic, once the world's envy after a fast rebound during the pandemic, is faltering due to a zero-COVID policy that has led to tighter travel rules in Beijing and weaker consumer confidence after repeated small outbreaks. [USN:L4N2SU411]
- But the rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was up 105 yuan, or 0.7%, at 14,490 yuan ($2,276) per tonne on Friday.
- The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange for January delivery last traded at 170.3 U.S. cents per kg, unchanged from the previous day.
TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - ($1 = 6.3655 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 113.5200 yen)
Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Devika Syamnath
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.