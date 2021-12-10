RUBBER Japan futures fall for third day on Omicron curbs

Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday for a third straight day as widening restrictions by many countries to slow the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant tempered investor optimism about the economic recovery.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for May delivery , was down 1.7 yen, or 0.7%, at 227.0 yen ($2.0) per kg as of 0320 GMT, hovering near a 3-week low hit on the previous day.

The benchmark was headed for a weekly loss of more than 5%.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England, ordering people to work from home and wear masks in public places, while China has halted group tourist trips from Guangdong. [USN:L8N2ST2N8][USN:L1N2ST0DR]

China's domestic air traffic, once the world's envy after a fast rebound during the pandemic, is faltering due to a zero-COVID policy that has led to tighter travel rules in Beijing and weaker consumer confidence after repeated small outbreaks. [USN:L4N2SU411]

But the rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was up 105 yuan, or 0.7%, at 14,490 yuan ($2,276) per tonne on Friday.