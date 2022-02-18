RUBBER Japan futures gain on firmer raw material prices, dovish BOJ views

Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday on higher raw material prices and as traders found comfort on the likelihood that the country's central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , was up 0.6 yen, or 0.2%, at 253.1 yen ($2.20) per kg, as of 0148 GMT. The benchmark, however, was on track for a first weekly loss in three.

Thai rubber sheet prices hit 71.30 baht ($2.22) per kg on Thursday, their highest since June 2021.

Japan's core consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in January, but at a slower pace than in the previous month, lifting the prospect that the Bank of Japan will lag behind other economies in raising interest rates. read more

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 15 yuan, or 0.1%, at 14,115 yuan ($2,227.01) per tonne on Friday.