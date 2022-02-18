1 minute read
RUBBER Japan futures gain on firmer raw material prices, dovish BOJ views
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday on higher raw material prices and as traders found comfort on the likelihood that the country's central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being.
- The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , was up 0.6 yen, or 0.2%, at 253.1 yen ($2.20) per kg, as of 0148 GMT. The benchmark, however, was on track for a first weekly loss in three.
- Thai rubber sheet prices hit 71.30 baht ($2.22) per kg on Thursday, their highest since June 2021.
- Japan's core consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in January, but at a slower pace than in the previous month, lifting the prospect that the Bank of Japan will lag behind other economies in raising interest rates. read more
- The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 15 yuan, or 0.1%, at 14,115 yuan ($2,227.01) per tonne on Friday.
- The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange's SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 177.3 U.S. cents per kg, up 0.5%.
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - ($1 = 32.1000 baht)
($1 = 114.9200 yen)
($1 = 6.3381 yuan)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Isabel Kua; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.