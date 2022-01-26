RUBBER Japan futures rebound from four-week low ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday, recovering some of the recent losses, as investors looked for bargains ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy update, while a rebound in Shanghai market also lent support.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for June delivery , was up 1.6 yen, or 0.7%, at 238.5 yen ($2.1) per kg as of 0228 GMT. It fell to a four-week low on Tuesday.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was up 60 yuan, or 0.4%, at 14,375 yuan ($2,274) per tonne. The benchmark also bounced back from a four-week low hit in the previous session.

The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting later in the day, with market players anxiously awaiting further clues on the timing and pace of interest rate hikes, as well as how the central bank will go about slimming down its almost $9 trillion balance sheet. read more

Rubber market shrugged off a weaker economic outlook by the International Monetary Fund. IMF cut its economic forecasts for the world's top buyer China, the United States and the global economy on Tuesday. read more

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange's SICOM platform for February delivery last traded at 177.5 U.S. cents per kg, up 1.4%.