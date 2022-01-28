RUBBER Japan futures reverse early loss on strong Tokyo stocks, weaker yen

Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday, reversing an early loss, as stronger Tokyo stock market and the yen's slide against the U.S. dollar prompted buying, but they were still headed for a second weekly loss.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , was up 1.4 yen, or 0.6%, at 237.9 yen ($2.1) per kg as of 0341 GMT, after sinking to as low as 232.0 yen earlier, hitting a 4-1/2-week low.

The benchmark was still on track for a weekly loss of about 2.7% amid concerns that the U.S. interest rate hike may slow a recovery in global economy.

Japan's stock benchmark Nikkei average (.N225) rose more than 2% on Friday.

The U.S. dollar was quoted around 115.36 yen , against 114.65 yen on Thursday afternoon in Asia trade. A weaker yen makes yen-denominated assets more affordable when purchased in other currencies.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 35 yuan, 0.3%, at 14,215 yuan ($2,237) per tonne on Friday.