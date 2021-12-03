RUBBER Japan futures set for first weekly drop in four amid Omicron fears

Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday for a second day, putting prices on course for their first weekly loss in four, as investors were worried about a hit to demand from the global spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for May delivery , was down 3.5 yen, or 1.4%, at 240.1 yen ($2.1) per kg, as of 0302 GMT. The benchmark was poised for a weekly loss of about 2.5%.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday laid out his strategy to fight the coronavirus as the highly contagious Omicron spread across the globe with winter coming and hours after the first known U.S. case of community transmission of the variant was reported. [USN:L4N2SN0H0]

Also weighing on sentiment, a private survey showed activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in November amid rising inflationary pressures and continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks. [USN:ZRN003H3Q]

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 330 yuan, or 2.2%, at 14,645 yuan ($2,298) per tonne, hitting a two-week low.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange for January delivery last traded at 172.3 U.S. cents per kg, down 1.3%.

($1 = 6.3741 Chinese yuan)