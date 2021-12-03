Asian Markets
RUBBER Japan futures sink on Omicron concerns, weak China data
1 minute read
- Japanese rubber futures sank on Friday for a second day, marking their first weekly loss in four, as persisting worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant and weaker factory data in top buyer China weighed on sentiment.
- Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished 3.0 yen, or 1.2%, lower at 240.6 yen ($2.1) per kg. It booked a 2.3% weekly loss after three weeks of gains.
- The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery plunged 255 yuan to finish at 14,720 yuan ($2,311) per tonne, a two-week low.
- President Joe Biden laid out his strategy on Thursday to fight the Omicron and Delta variants over the winter, including free and insurer-funded at-home COVID-19 testing and new requirements for international travellers. [USN:L1N2SN18O]
- Activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in November amid rising inflationary pressures and continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks, a private survey showed on Friday. [USN:ZRN003H3Q]
- "Rubber prices were under pressure due to worries over the Omicron effect and a slowdown of China's economic growth, including falling automobile sales," a Tokyo-based dealer said.
- China's auto sales fell in October for a sixth consecutive month, slumping 9.4% from a year earlier, industry data showed last month. [USN:L1N2S10CR]
- Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 30.2% from last Friday, the exchange said on Friday. [USN:AZN01W23X]
- The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange for January delivery last traded at 173.0 U.S. cents per kg, down 0.9%.
TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - ($1 = 6.3702 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 113.4100 yen)
Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Uttaresh.V
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.