RUBBER Japan futures slide on worries over pandemic surge, China demand

Japanese rubber futures slid on Monday on worries that spreading Omicron coronavirus cases in Japan will slow economic activities and that a weak economic expansion in top buyer China will dent demand for the material.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for June delivery , was down 4.5 yen, or 1.8%, at 242.0 yen ($2.1) per kg as of 0237 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 160 yuan, or 1.1%, at 14,850 yuan ($2,337) per tonne on Monday.

Japan's government has started discussions to impose a quasi-state of emergency on the capital Tokyo and its surrounding areas within the week, broadcaster FNN said on Monday, as COVID-19 cases surge. New cases nationwide have exceeded 25,000 in the past two days, near record levels. read more

China's economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, faster than expected but its weakest expansion in one-and-half years, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. read more

China's import of natural and synthetic rubber fell 11% in December from a year earlier.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.2% from a week earlier, the exchange said on Friday.