RUBBER Japan futures slip on fears over China's Evergrande woes

Japanese rubber futures slipped on Wednesday, as China's Evergrande Group woes heightened fears about slowing economic growth in the world's top rubber consumer, while a weak Japanese economic data also weighed on sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for May delivery , was down 0.7 yen, or 0.3%, at 236.3 yen ($2.1) per kg as of 0409 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was unchanged at 14,715 yuan ($2,316) per tonne on Wednesday.

Evergrande Group's shares hit an all-time low after a missed debt payment deadline put the developer at risk of becoming China's biggest defaulter, although hopes of a managed debt restructuring calmed fears of a messy collapse. [USN:L1N2ST02B]

Japan's economy shrank slightly faster than initially reported in the third quarter, as a sharp rise in local COVID-19 cases hit private consumption and a global chip supply shortage hurt corporate sentiment. [USN:L4N2SS141]