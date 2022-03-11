1 minute read
RUBBER Japan futures slip as oil prices ease, global stock markets fall
- Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday, as oil prices eased and global equities slid due to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates to combat rising inflation.
- The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery , was down 3.9 yen, or 1.6 %, at 241.6 yen ($2.08) per kg as of 0132 GMT. The benchmark was set for its second straight weekly drop.
- Oil prices settled about 2% lower on Thursday after a volatile session, a day after its biggest dive in two years, as Russia pledged to fulfil contractual obligations and some traders said supply disruption concerns were overdone. read more
- Global share markets also slid, as U.S. inflation hit almost 8%, making it almost certain the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, and the European Central Bank sped up the end of its massive stimulus program. read more
- Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average (.N225) was down 2.0% on Friday.
- Japan's household spending rose in January but the business mood sank in the first quarter as rising raw material costs squeezed corporate margins, leaving the country's resource-poor economy facing a hard grind ahead. read more
- The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 210 yuan, or 1.5%, at 13,895 yuan ($2,197.50) per tonne.
- The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange's SICOM platform for April delivery last traded at 177.5 U.S. cents per kg, down 1.3%.
SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - ($1 = 116.2700 yen)
($1 = 6.3231 yuan)
Reporting by Isabel Kua; Editing by Rashmi Aich
