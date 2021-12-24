Asian Markets
RUBBER Japan futures slip as Omicron concerns linger
- Japanese rubber futures slipped in thin trade on Friday as investors took profits after a three-day rally, with caution over surging cases of the Omicron variant worldwide keeping the benchmark on track for a small weekly loss.
- The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for June delivery , was down 0.8 yen, or 0.3%, at 232.5 yen ($2.0) per kg, as of 0234 GMT.
- The benchmark was headed for a 0.5% loss for the week, after last week's 2% gain.
- Omicron advanced across the world, with health experts warning the battle against the COVID-19 variant was far from over despite two drugmakers saying their vaccines protected against it and signs it carries a lower risk of hospitalisation. read more
- Coronavirus infections have soared wherever the highly infectious Omicron variant has spread, triggering new restrictions in many countries including Italy and Greece and record new cases. read more
- The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was up 40 yuan, or 0.3%, at 14,490 yuan ($2,275) per tonne on Friday.
- The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange for January delivery last traded at 169.1 U.S. cents per kg, down 0.5%.
- ($1 = 114.3400 yen)
- ($1 = 6.3700 Chinese yuan)
Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
