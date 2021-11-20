Russia allows beef supplies from 3 Brazilian companies

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia has allowed beef imports from three companies in Brazil, documents at the website of its agriculture safety watchdog showed on Saturday.

Russia plans to set a duty-free import quota for up to 200,000 tonnes of beef in 2022 to boost domestic supply. Brazil is the world's largest beef exporter.

The permission to supply beef to Russia was issued to JBS (JBSS3.SA) starting from Nov. 2 and to Minerva (BEEF3.SA) and Mato Grosso Bovinos from Nov. 16, Rosselkhoznadzor said in the documents on its website.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan

