Russia crisis is Big Crypto’s coming-of-age moment

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bitcoin’s creator, the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, envisaged an anonymous digital currency free from meddling intermediaries. Coinbase Global (COIN.O), Binance and other cryptocurrency exchanges are betting the exact opposite is true, and that they can stop their services becoming tools for sanctions evasion. They may pull it off.

Numerous financial firms are severing their ties to Russia after President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion. Apple (AAPL.O) paused local sales and limited the use of Apple Pay, while money-transfer groups Wise (WISEa.L) and Remitly suspended services in the country. Coinbase, Binance and Kraken are holdouts in a sense, choosing to block only the accounts of clients targeted by sanctions read more , and in Binance’s case, declining cards from sanctioned banks.

Their stance is partly ideological. Bitcoin and other digital assets were designed to offer citizens an alternative to traditional money. There’s also self-interest: trading volumes between the rouble and cryptocurrencies hit $141 million on Monday, a three-fold week-on-week increase according to Reuters. Major exchanges are betting that their controls are strong enough to keep processing legitimate transactions while blocking any activity linked to sanctioned oligarchs or companies.

If Coinbase and others get it wrong, regulators could crush the life out of them. U.S. authorities in 2015 hit BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) with a $9 billion penalty for processing illicit cash on behalf of multiple sanctioned countries. Other lenders, like Société Générale (SOGN.PA) and HSBC (HSBA.L) ,(0005.HK), have been subject to intrusive deferred prosecution agreements for financial missteps.

But the self-confidence might prove justified. First, anyone trying to move large sums would be highly conspicuous given the small size of crypto markets relative to mainstream finance. Most big exchanges also ask users for government identification as part of the signup process. They’ve been busily hiring compliance bods from traditional banks to beef up “know-your-client” processes. And users typically deposit money to crypto wallets from their bank accounts, meaning sanctioned cash might have to fool the traditional lenders before finding its way to an exchange.

Surviving the Russia crisis blemish-free would do a lot for Big Crypto’s standing with mainstream finance. It would allow the exchanges to argue more credibly that they have effective tools to police the cash flowing through their services, easing regulators money-laundering concerns. More institutional investment would surely follow. That’s miles away from the original crypto vision, but it’s a lucrative prize for Coinbase and its peers.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase Global and Binance will continue to let Russians use their services while blocking the accounts of any clients targeted by sanctions.

- "We're blocking accounts of those on the sanctions list (if they have Binance accounts) and ensuring that all sanctions are met in full," a spokesperson for the company said on Feb. 28, according to Reuters.

- Binance said on March 3 that cardholders of sanctioned Russian banks would not be able to use them on their platform.

- Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Feb. 27 asked crypto exchanges to block the digital wallet addresses of Russian users, a move that would effectively stamp out their ability to trade crypto.

Column by Liam Proud in London and Pranav Kiran in Bangalore. Editing by John Foley and Karen Kwok

