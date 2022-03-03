Russia financial fallout contained, for the moment: podcast
ROME, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The imposition of sweeping financial sanctions by the West to punish President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine didn’t result in a Lehman-like moment in debt and equity markets. But there are still many unknowns to fret about, our columnists say in the Viewsroom podcast.
