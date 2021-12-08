Russian annual inflation eases to 8.28%

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Annual consumer inflation in Russia has eased to 8.28% as of Dec. 6 from 8.38% a week earlier when it hit its highest since early 2016, Economy Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

This is still well above the central bank's key rate of 7.5% and Russia's inflation target of 4%.

The central bank sees year-end inflation at 7.4%-7.9% and is widely expected to raise the cost of borrowing again at its next board meeting on Dec. 17.

