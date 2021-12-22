Russian annual inflation rises to 8.22%

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Annual consumer inflation in Russia rose to 8.22% as of Dec. 20 from 8.11% a week earlier, Economy Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 8.5% on Friday and said more than one rate increase was still possible in coming months as inflation was near a six-year high. read more

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra

