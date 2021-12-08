Russian central bank suggests hike of more than 25 bp next week - Interfax

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank is likely to raise interest rates by more than 25 basis points at its Dec. 17 board meeting, Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said, according to a report on Wednesday by the news agency Interfax.

The central bank is expected to raise its key rates for the seventh time this year as inflation hovers near a six-year high above 8%, which is eroding living standards.

"At the December meeting, the board will consider a wide range of alternatives," Zabotkin said in an interview with Interfax.

The smallest 25-basis-point step was unlikely, he said.

Russia's annual inflation accelerated to 8.38% in late November, a level last seen in early 2016, spurred by the weak rouble at home and globally rising prices. President Vladimir Putin called for pre-emptive measures to fight inflation. read more

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told the Reuters Next conference last week it would be a harmful policy mistake to underestimate inflation risks, saying her bank was planning to consider raising rates by up to 100 basis points on Dec. 17.

Zabotkin said the central bank was awaiting November inflation figures due later in the day to inform its rate decision next week, adding that Russia's inflation was expected to stay above the 4% target for most of 2022, Interfax reported.

Zabotkin said he wanted to highlight that the board will this month focus more on the 2022 inflationary pressure outlook rather than on the inflation reading by the end of this year, according to Interfax.

The Bank of Russia is not pricing in a quick decline in inflationary expectations and may fine-tune its monetary policy once it lifts rates to a level that is adequate to cope with high inflation and inflationary expectations, Zabotkin said.

Analysts polled by Reuters in late November had on average expected the central bank to start cutting rates in the second half of 2022. read more

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Philippa Fletcher

