Russian economic collapse will be hard to avoid

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The central bank more than doubled its main policy rate to 20% to support the plunging rouble. It won’t be enough. But further hikes or capital controls would compound pain in an economy where Western sanctions are spurring a run on banks. Moscow has few viable policy options.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Russia's central bank on Feb. 28 raised its key policy interest rate to 20% from 9.5% as it tried to contain the fallout of Western sanctions imposed in retaliation against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

- The U.S. Treasury on Feb. 28 blocked Americans from engaging in any transactions involving Russia's central bank, National Wealth Fund and finance ministry.

- The Russian central bank also ordered companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenue, increased the range of securities that can be used as collateral to get loans and temporarily banned Russian brokers from selling securities held by foreigners. It did not specify to which securities the ban applied.

- On Feb. 27, the central bank said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market, launch a repurchase auction with no limits and ease restrictions on banks' open foreign currency positions.

- The rouble weakened to 109 against the dollar in early trading on Feb. 28 from 84 late on Friday. It was trading at 98 at 1332 GMT.

- Russia’s stock market was closed but London-traded depositary receipts in Russia’s biggest lender, state-owned Sberbank, fell 69%.

