Russian economy slowed significantly at end of September, c.bank says

Smoke billows from a chimney in an industrial area on a frosty day in the city of Omsk, Russia January 23, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia's economy slowed significantly at the end of September, the central bank's deputy chief said on Tuesday, citing data.

Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told lawmakers that capital controls could be implemented in full if there are serious risks to financial stability but that the central bank did not foresee this risk in its baseline scenario.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Caleb Davis Editing by David Goodman

