Russian investors display war chat scepticism

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global stocks dropped and government bonds rose after the U.S. said Moscow could invade Ukraine at any time. Though the rouble and shares in lender Sberbank declined, Russian assets aren’t pricing in the toughest economic sanctions. If war is imminent, there’s more pain to come.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Feb. 13.

- The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Joe Biden during their call on Feb. 12 that Washington had failed to take Russia's main concerns into account, and that it had received no "substantial answer" on key elements of its security demands.

- European and Asian stocks slipped on the morning of Feb. 14 as global investors moved to safe havens such as gold and government bonds. A gauge of volatility in European equities spiked to 33.95 points – its highest since Jan. 24.

- The Russian rouble was 0.2% weaker against the U.S. dollar by 1000 GMT on Feb. 14, while shares in Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender, were down 3.5%.

- The rouble-based MOEX index slid 3.5%, close to its lowest level in 18 days, while the dollar-denominated RTS share index declined 4.9%.

