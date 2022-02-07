Russian wheat prices fall, Russia-West tensions less of a worry

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell for a fourth consecutive week last week, in line with global benchmarks, while tensions between Moscow and the West have become less of an immediate concern for traders.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content loading from Black Sea ports for supply in late February-early March stood at $319 a tonne free on board (FOB) last week, down $9 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said.

Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $7 at $323 a tonne, with barley up $2 at $278 a tonne.

Russian wheat exports are down by 41% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1 because of a smaller crop and an export tax that had been set at $93.2 a tonne for Feb. 9-15.

Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR:

($1 = 75.5375 roubles)

